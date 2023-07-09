India: Monsoon rains swing from 10-per cent deficit to surplus in 8 days

The investigating agency found that the accused were also involved in tampering of evidence
The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data. The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2mm, which is two per cent above the normal of 239.1mm.
However, there are large-scale regional variations in rainfall.
While the eastern and northeastern region has recorded a deficiency of 17 per cent (375.3mm against a normal of 454mm), north India has witnessed 59 per cent excess rainfall (199.7mm against a normal of 125.5 per cent), the latest IMD data showed.
Central India, where a large number of farmers rely on monsoonal rains, has recorded 264.9mm rainfall against a normal of 255.1mm, an excess of four per cent.
The rainfall deficiency in south India has reduced from 45 per cent to 23 per cent.
At the end of June, the cumulative rainfall for the entire country was 148.6mm, which was 10 per cent below the normal precipitation. However, the recent rains have significantly improved the situation.
The IMD had earlier predicted normal rainfall in July, ranging from 94 to 106 per cent of the long-period average. However, below-normal precipitation is expected in many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.
The incessant rains over northwest India since Saturday have set all-time records at many places.
While Delhi recorded 153mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, Chandigarh and Ambala reported record rainfall of 322.2mm and 224.1mm, respectively.
Many areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Gujarat have recorded "heavy to very heavy" precipitation.
The investigating agency found that the accused were also involved in tampering of evidence
The Guinness World Records has tweeted a video showing how it monitored MrBeast’s feat on the new social media platform by Meta
A person who posted a TikTok video of the incident said that the shark was in shallow water for about half an hour before swimming away
Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
US and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause, which killed all five people aboard
Global sea temperature also rose to a new record for the month, with extreme marine heatwaves recorded around Ireland, the UK and the Baltic Sea
For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors
The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR