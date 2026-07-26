India's Modi announces task force for exam reforms, led by Infosys co-founder Nilekani

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a "high-powered" task force for examination reforms, and to integrate tech into exams. In a recorded video on social media, he said the task force would be led by tech expert Nandan Nilekani.

Nilekani co-founded Infosys, and is currently the tech giant's non-executive Chairman. He also has a background in politics; Nilekani joined the Congress Party in 2014, and ran as the candidate from Karnataka's Bangalore South constituency for the Lok Sabha elections in the same year. However he lost out to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ananth Kumar.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Nilekani is also the founder and first chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), widely credited with spearheading the Aadhaar card, India's biometric ID system, which is also the world's largest.

The formation of the task force comes after widespread Gen Z-led protests over the Neet paper leak in India, with youth spurred to action by a call from the satirical Cockroach Janta Party.

The task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations, Modi said.

Actions taken after CJP-led Gen Z Neet protests in India

Thousands of Indian youth anguished by Neet paper leak took to the streets at Jantar Mantar since June. On June 28, leading Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk also undertook a hunger strike in solidarity with Indian students. He ended the hunger strike on July 23 after 26 days of fasting.

On July 20, the CJP called for a march to Parliament, arguably the most pivotal day of the protests. AFP images and videos showed students were baton-charged, and police dispersed tear gas. While the demonstrators were unable to reach Parliament, the movement sparked solidarity protests in other states.

The protests continued till July 25, when CJP's three main demands were met. During the course of the demonstrations, here are all the actions that were taken:

July 23

Modi announces "fast-track" courts to prosecute those behind exam paper leaks

India's Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi transferred; two new secretaries appointed — Naresh Pal Gangwar as the Higher Education Secretary, T K Anil Kumar as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy

July 24

India's Cabinet approved amendments to the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024'

India's National Testing Agency terminates 47 officials from service

Delhi Police said it constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences

July 25

India's Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan submits resignation

New Indian Education Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed

CJP two other demands also met: Government agrees not to register police cases against protestors, grant "honorary compensation" to families of Neet paper leak victims

Government agrees to discuss 5-point charter presented by CJP, outlining broader educational reforms

July 26