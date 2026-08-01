India's Modi 'forgives' protestors who insulted him; teen apologises after online hate

After Neet protests rocked India, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to social media repeatedly to address the public, particularly the youth.

In his latest video on Instagram, which has gained 114 million views on Instagram at the time of writing this report, he said he "forgave" the protesters who used abusive language against him.

"Some 'mischievous youngsters' hurled insults at not just me, but also my mother," Modi said. "Mistakes happen in childhood ... it is the time to embrace the kids and forgive them."

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Modi claimed that taking children to court, filing cases against them would not help change the situation. "I want to forgive them, and I [hope the] society also accepts this move," he said. "The children are ours, and we must show them the way".

He also claimed that it is a cultural shock that "our daughters use this kind of language".

This comes days after a viral video of a protestor, identified by Indian media as Ruchika Singh, allegedly insulting Modi.

After her remarks spread on social media, a witch-hunt ensued; online hate was spewed at the 15-year-old girl, with many commenters using abusive language, and several also calling for criminal action to be taken against her.

Uttar Pradesh's Noida Police also registered a Zero FIR against Ruchika based on a complaint that she used "abusive and objectionable language" against Modi, according to Indian media reports.

The complainant alleged the remarks lowered the dignity of the PM's office, and had the potential to create enmity in society, and disturb public peace, Indian media reported.

On July 31, she released a public apology; in a video shared by Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Ruchika can be seen standing with folded hands.

Indian media had earlier reported her age as a 25-year-old, referring to her as a Noida "woman." However, in her apology video, Singh clarified that she is "only 15 years of age".

She said groups had formed at the protests, and they were swearing at the Indian PM. "Under their influence, I also said a lot of things...What I have done is not deserving of forgiveness."

The young girl said it is her "first and last mistake", and that she would not repeat it.

I seek forgiveness from the whole nation. I am so ashamed, I cannot even lift my gaze. Ruchika Singh

Sourav Das, the spokesperson of India's Cockroach Janta Party, which had called for the Neet protests, reacted to the FIR filed against Ruchika, calling it "absolutely unjustifiable."

When has using swear language become an offence in this nation? Sourav Das

He also said that 50 per cent of Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha (Lower house) face criminal charges, including heinous ones like rape, murder, and dacoity, yet no action is taken against them.

The targeting of Ruchika is merely an attempt to "set an example".

"I once again appeal to the government and its police machinery to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone. Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable".

If the Indian Prime Minister took offence, other options such as filing defamation case are available, rather than the use of police to target [Ruchika], Sourav added.