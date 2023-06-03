India: Minutes before final rites, man wakes up from funeral pyre

They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
In a shocking incident, Indian media has reported that a person woke up minutes before his funeral pyre was set to fire.
The man, who had been thought to have passed away, woke up in his funeral pyre.
In Uttar Pradesh's Morena, a man named Jeetu Prajapati, suffering from kidney-related diseases collapsed on Tuesday evening.
His neighbours attempted to look for signs of life by checking if he was breathing. On failing to identify his breath, he had been declared dead – all his loved ones had been informed.
After he was taken for his last rites, he began to wake up on the funeral pyre. Bystanders starting running away, afraid.
The man was given medical care, after a doctor had confirmed that his heart is still beating.
