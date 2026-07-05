India’s MEA rejects social media claims of unofficial advisers to the ministry

India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a clarification after fake social media posts claiming relations with the authority.

The Indian ministry said it noted that some individuals have been claiming on social media that they are advising the authority on "policy related matters including on trade, migration and other issues."

The handles were also offering paid advice, and sessions on how to work with the Indian ministry, according to the fact check by the authority, who warned individuals against falling for these scams.

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The ministry debunked the rumours, although it did not list out the specific handles engaging in spreading false information.

"These individuals have no connection to the Ministry", the authority said, urging all "to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms."