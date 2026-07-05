India’s MEA rejects social media claims of unofficial advisers to the ministry

'These individuals have no connection to the Ministry', the authority said, urging all 'to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms'

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 8:02 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a clarification after fake social media posts claiming relations with the authority.

The Indian ministry said it noted that some individuals have been claiming on social media that they are advising the authority on "policy related matters including on trade, migration and other issues."

Recommended For You

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Qatar, Oman delegations attend farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei in Iran

Qatar, Oman delegations attend farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei in Iran

'Completely speechless': Indian participant wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

'Completely speechless': Indian participant wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

 

The handles were also offering paid advice, and sessions on how to work with the Indian ministry, according to the fact check by the authority, who warned individuals against falling for these scams.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry debunked the rumours, although it did not list out the specific handles engaging in spreading false information.

"These individuals have no connection to the Ministry", the authority said, urging all "to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms."

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

2

6 major UAE visa rule changes in 2026 you should know about

3

Dubai Police issue warning after 25 injured as vehicle, 3 buses crash on Jebel Ali Road

4

Qatar, Oman delegations attend farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei in Iran

5

Dubai Mall Metro Station's bus, taxi service road to shut temporarily, RTA announces