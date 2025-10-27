Indian actor Sachin Chandwade, of Jamtara 2 fame, dies by suicide: Media reports

Indian actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in ‘Jamtara 2’, has died by suicide at his home aged 25, according to media reports.

The actor, who was also an engineer, had shared the poster of his upcoming Marathi film ‘Asurvan’, just days before his death. According to Indian media reports, his family members saw him hanging from a ceiling fan and rushed him to the hospital.

His health condition deteriorated, and he later passed away amid treatment.