Indian actor Sachin Chandwade, of Jamtara 2 fame, dies by suicide: Media reports

The actor had shared the poster of his upcoming Marathi film ‘Asurvan’, just days before his death

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 2:52 PM

UAE Cabinet approves largest-ever federal budget for 2026

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

UAE jobs: Nearly 3 in 4 jobseekers reject offers after bad interviews

Indian actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in ‘Jamtara 2’, has died by suicide at his home aged 25, according to media reports. 

The actor, who was also an engineer, had shared the poster of his upcoming Marathi film ‘Asurvan’, just days before his death. According to Indian media reports, his family members saw him hanging from a ceiling fan and rushed him to the hospital.

His health condition deteriorated, and he later passed away amid treatment.