India: Many more from BJP will join Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi to contest Athani seat on Congress ticket

By ANI Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 2:38 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 2:41 PM

Congress's Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar, while welcoming former deputy CM Laxman Savadi into the grand old party on Friday, claimed that several other leaders of the ruling BJP will join the opposition camp in the coming days.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "Laxman Savadi is a senior leader. He is joining the party without any conditions and is becoming a member of our family. It is our responsibility to empower leaders like him have them join our party and making sure that they are aligned with our leadership and ideology."

He added, "Today, all the party leaders held discussions with Lakshmana Savadi. All party members extended a hearty welcome to him."

The Congress' state chief said further, "Along with Lakshman Savadi, many more BJP leaders will join the Congress party. We unanimously welcome everyone to the party. He informed me that he will meet the chairman of Vidhan Parishad at 4pm today, submit his resignation, and join the Congress party at 4.30 pm."

On Friday, Savadi met Shivakumar and the leader of opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, at the latter's residence in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said a press conference will be held later today where Savadi will make his political switch official.

"We are welcoming Lakshman Savadi to the party at 4pm. He will also address the press there. He has decided to join us," Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.

Savadi, on April 12, resigned as a Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after missing out on a ticket to seek a fresh mandate from his Assembly constituency, Athani.

Former CM Siddramaiah said, "Savadi is joining the Congress. The BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. His only condition is that he should be treated properly. It's confirmed hundred per cent that he will get a ticket to contest the Athani seat. I hope he wins his Assembly seat."

Meanwhile, former MLC and Congress leader Raghu Achar joined former ally JD(S) on Friday in the presence of party chief HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the incumbent BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates. The list featured 52 fresh faces and eight women.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, winning 104 seats, with the Congress and then ally JD(S) bagging 80 and 37 seats, respectively.

The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24. The counting of votes for the 224-seat Assembly will be held on May 13.