India: Man stabs wife with screwdriver in Delhi, arrested

According to the police, he stabbed his wife multiple times to take revenge for his previous arrest

By ANI Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 10:41 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a screwdriver. The incident happened in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, just two days after the man was released from jail.

The police have identified the accused as Chetram of North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri and said that he was previously sent to jail under sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc).

According to the police, Chetram stabbed his wife multiple times with a screwdriver to take revenge for his previous arrest.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter and the police have taken up the investigation.

