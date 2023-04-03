India: Man stabbed to death in fight over no-ball decision in cricket match

Main accused forced the umpire to declare a delivery as no-ball during the game, say police

By PTI Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 8:09 PM

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death during a cricket match in Odisha's Cuttack district when he tried to rescue the umpire who was attacked over a no-ball decision, police said on Monday.

A cricket match was underway in Mahisananda village in Choudwar police station area on Sunday, they said.

During the match, the players of the two teams got into a verbal duel as the main accused Sangram Rout, a resident of Berhampur, forced the umpire to declare a delivery as no ball, police said.

When the umpire refused, Sangram and two others pushed him. The victim, identified as Lucky Rout — a local, came to rescue the umpire. As the fight escalated, the accused attacked him with a bat and stabbed him with a knife in the chest, police said.

Lucky started bleeding profusely and was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment. Sangram was detained, and being interrogated, they said.

“We have formed a team, and attempts were being made to arrest the accused,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arun Kumar Swain said.