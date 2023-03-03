India: Man shot after he removed 3 people from WhatsApp group

The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
A man was shot at and injured in Gurugram by three people whom he had removed from a WhatsApp group of pet owners following a war of words over the death of a canine, police said.
The shooting incident took place on February 26. The victim, identified as Rajkamal, suffered injuries in his hand and stomach.
The three accused were arrested and produced before a court on Thursday. They were sent to judicial custody.
The accused were identified as Hitesh alias David, 23, a javelin thrower, Anand Kumar, 26, who runs a tennis academy in Noida, and Bhupender alias Bheem, 30, a toll plaza employee.
A country-made pistol along with two cartridges and a car have been recovered from their possession, the police said.
Giving details of the case, police officer Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that about a month ago, the dog of Anand Kumar died during a dogfighting.
“Some sarcastic messages were shared in the WhatsApp group and a war of words started. After that, Rajkamal expelled the accused from the group and Anand developed a grudge against Rajkamal.
“On February 26, when they met in BasPadamka village, the accused shot Rajkamal. The bullet hit Rajkamal in his hand and stomach,” the police officer said.
An FIR in the matter was registered at Pataudi police station.
