India: Man kills wife and two sons, tries to kill self over financial woes

The accused reported his wife to police as missing one week after posting about her disappearance on social media
A man allegedly killed his wife and two children due to financial issues on Sunday in the Vipin Garden area of Delhi, the police said on Sunday.
Officials said that the 38-year-old man, identified as Rajesh, allegedly killed his wife, aged 35, and two sons (aged 5 years and 4 months, respectively) due to the family's financial issues.
According to authorities, the accused inflicted a serious injury on his wrist, attempting to take his own life. He had sent a message to his friends in the early morning detailing his severe financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who alerted the police around 6 AM.
According to Delhi Police, a case of murder has been registered at PS Mohan Garden against the accused, and further investigation is underway.
"When we reached the spot, Rajesh, along with three bodies, were found in a room. Rajesh is under treatment. He had informed his friends about a huge financial loss," said M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka.
"We've registered a murder case at PS Mohan Garden. Further investigation [is] underway," he added.
ALSO READ:
The accused reported his wife to police as missing one week after posting about her disappearance on social media
Officials also waiting for test results from several dead wild birds
The app is facing growing scrutiny from Western authorities over concerns that China's government could use it to harvest people's data
Maharashtra minister says the central government has approved renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv
About 109,574 tents, 246 living containers, and 1,500 mobile hygiene units have been brought to the country
Parishes in the country are part of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, which is based in Abu Dhabi
Spokesman said China's popular WeChat messaging application not mentioned in discussions
Chinese-owned video-sharing app prohibited on official devices used by staff amid concerns over data protection