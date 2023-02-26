India: Man kills wife and two sons, tries to kill self over financial woes

Further investigations are currently underway, say authorities

File photo

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM

A man allegedly killed his wife and two children due to financial issues on Sunday in the Vipin Garden area of Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said that the 38-year-old man, identified as Rajesh, allegedly killed his wife, aged 35, and two sons (aged 5 years and 4 months, respectively) due to the family's financial issues.

According to authorities, the accused inflicted a serious injury on his wrist, attempting to take his own life. He had sent a message to his friends in the early morning detailing his severe financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who alerted the police around 6 AM.

According to Delhi Police, a case of murder has been registered at PS Mohan Garden against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

"When we reached the spot, Rajesh, along with three bodies, were found in a room. Rajesh is under treatment. He had informed his friends about a huge financial loss," said M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka.

"We've registered a murder case at PS Mohan Garden. Further investigation [is] underway," he added.

ALSO READ: