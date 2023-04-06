India: Man kills sister-in-law and her 2 children, sets bodies afire

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled to death his sister-in-law and her two minor children and later set the bodies on fire in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening, they said, adding the accused was apparently miffed over his 25-year-old sister-in-law's alleged affairs with other men.
The accused has been arrested and booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.
On Wednesday, the accused and the woman had an argument over her alleged illicit relations with other men.
The accused, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her and her two children, aged 4 and 6, to death, the official from Kondhwa police station said.
"In a bid to dispose of the bodies, he set them on fire using bedsheets and wood in a tin shed in front of the woman's house in Pisoli area of Kondhwa at around 9pm on Wednesday," he said without giving more details.
A probe was on into the incident, he added.
