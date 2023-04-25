India: Man kills paramour's toddler son by putting him into bucket of boiling water

Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
A man allegedly killed the 15-month-son of a woman with whom he had illicit relations by putting him into a bucket of boiling water in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on April 6 at Shet Pimpalgaon village near Chakan and the boy succumbed to burn injuries during treatment on April 18, they said.
The man, who was arrested two days back, was miffed with the woman as she was not ready to marry him, police inspector Vaibhav Shingare said.
"Investigations revealed that when the woman was not at home, the accused allegedly put the boy into a bucket of boiling water, and he later cooked up a story that the child accidentally hit the bucket and hot water fell on him," the official said.
The woman's sister had seen the accused putting the boy into the boiling water bucket, but she was threatened by the accused, he said.
"After the boy's death, the woman's sister informed her about what actually happened during the incident. Subsequently, the boy's mother approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder)," the official said.
The man has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he added.
Company's shares down 6.3% so far this year as Indian IT services firms face challenges due to recession fears in major economies
Despite having similar levels of anxiety, depression and eating disorders as the general population, a significant proportion of athletes are not getting the help they need
It marks his first time shooting the project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021
An Indian Navy ship has also reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit country
Unresolved issues being taken up in meeting in Eastern Ladakh sector taking place after a gap of five months as both sides engage in rapid construction activities along border areas to strengthen their respective positions
Conservationists and animal rights activists say Chinese zoos do not have space for the number of toque macaques being exported and the members of the species endemic to Sri Lanka will be used for testing in labs