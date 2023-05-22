India: Man kills 4-year-old great-grandson

Probe reveals he feared that he would have to give him a share of the property

An 80-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old great-grandson for property in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shobharam, killed the minor on April 8.

SP (Rural) Hitika Vasal said, "Last month on April 8, the death of a four-year-old boy, Shreyansh, was reported. After a post-mortem examination, it was found that the child had died due to suffocation. Thus a probe was initiated."

During the investigation, it was discovered that Shreyansh's mother, Neetu, had separated from her husband and lived at her maternal house for the last two years.

"The woman's family, however, wanted to get her married again. Prima facie it appeared that the if the marriage did not happen, Neetu's son Shreyansh would have a share in his maternal grandfather's property," SP Vasal said.

Following this, Neetu's grandfather Shobharam decided to eliminate his great-grandson. "The man allegedly killed his great-grandson by covering his face with a sheet. Being a family matter, neither anyone had informed the police, nor raised any suspicion. The rest of the family members had accepted Shreyansh's death," the officer said.

The SP added that Kshipra police had received the information about the matter from the hospital, after which the police got the post-mortem considering the death as suspicious. In the post-mortem report, it was revealed, the boy died due to suffocation. After that, the police started investigating the case and questioned people associated with Neetu's parents and in-laws including her.

The police learned that on the night of the incident, Shreyansh was sleeping with his great-grandfather. Shreyansh woke Shabharam up to go to the toilet during the night and Shobharam killed him by pressing his face against the bedsheet.