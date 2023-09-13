India: Man hangs himself while livestreaming on social media

He reportedly committed suicide after celebrating a friend's birthday

by Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 2:26 PM

An Indian man in the city of Gurugram reportedly hung himself after checking into a guest house with a female friend.

The 35-year-old man checked into a guest house with a female friend to celebrate her birthday. Shortly after she left, he went live on Instagram and hung himself.

According to local news outlets, the man met the 20-year-old while pursuing his pharmacology course.

Local police believe that the father-of-two hung himself after the woman left. However, the man's wife – who stays in their village – believes otherwise. She has said to local media outlets that she believes the lady was there when the incident took place.

Local authorities are investigating the case.

