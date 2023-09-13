India: Man hangs himself while livestreaming on social media

An Indian man in the city of Gurugram reportedly hung himself after checking into a guest house with a female friend.
The 35-year-old man checked into a guest house with a female friend to celebrate her birthday. Shortly after she left, he went live on Instagram and hung himself.
According to local news outlets, the man met the 20-year-old while pursuing his pharmacology course.
Local police believe that the father-of-two hung himself after the woman left. However, the man's wife – who stays in their village – believes otherwise. She has said to local media outlets that she believes the lady was there when the incident took place.
Local authorities are investigating the case.
