India: Man fakes own kidnapping, asks for Rs500,000 as ransom from father

His wife informed the police after she received a WhatsApp call asking for the money

File photo

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 7:08 AM

A 27-year-old man from Mumbai has been arrested for faking his own kidnapping and asking his family for ransom, the police said on Thursday.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal told reporters that the accused has been identified as Jitendra Joshi, and said that he needed the 'ransom' money to repay his debt.

Joshi's wife had received a WhatsApp call, during which she was told that her husband has been kidnapped and was threatened to pay a ransom of Rs500,000. The accused's family informed the police after which and investigation was started.

Joshi was found within 12 hours and during interrogation, he revealed that he had faked his own kidnapping to get money from his father, the police said.

The DCP further said that the accused has been arrested and has been sent to police custody till June 3 by the court.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

ALSO READ: