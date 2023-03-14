India: Man dies while playing badminton

Police have registered an accidental death case

By PTI Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 11:06 PM

A 49-year-old man died while playing badminton in Pachpaoli area in Nagpur, Maharashtra, police said.

Gunnu Dharmu Lohara, resident of Yadav Nagar, collapsed while playing badminton with a friend around 6.45am on Monday, said an official.

He was rushed to the Central Railway Hospital in an unconscious state and declared dead by the doctors there.

Police registered an accidental death case and further probe is on, the official added.