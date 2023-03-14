India: Man dies while playing badminton

Jake Sullivan says the submarine plan illustrates Washington's long-term vow to guarding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region
A 49-year-old man died while playing badminton in Pachpaoli area in Nagpur, Maharashtra, police said.
Gunnu Dharmu Lohara, resident of Yadav Nagar, collapsed while playing badminton with a friend around 6.45am on Monday, said an official.
He was rushed to the Central Railway Hospital in an unconscious state and declared dead by the doctors there.
Police registered an accidental death case and further probe is on, the official added.
Jake Sullivan says the submarine plan illustrates Washington's long-term vow to guarding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region
Arrest warrants could be issued against Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure
Some Malayalam news channels and social media say the Naatu Naatu music composer grew up listening to the sound of carpentry
We asked ChatGPT which factors triggered the financial doomsday
Diplomats to decide on final draft of 20-page warning about global warming prepared by IPCC scientists, which will be unveiled at Dubai conference
Her victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for donning 'yellowface' to play a Chinese villager in 'The Good Earth'
The psychological drama film revolves around a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who attempts to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter
There were also over 400 Indians who fell under the category of “inadequately documented air arrivals” into the UK in 2022