India: Man commits suicide by bursting firecracker in his mouth

A 24-year-old man committed suicide by bursting a firecracker in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Sunday, police said.
Prima facie, the deceased Brajesh Prajapati was tense as he couldn’t pursue higher studies in a big city as his family’s financial condition was not good. A police officer said the deceased Prajapati took the extreme step as he was tense over some issues.
“Prajapati burst a ‘sutli’ bomb cracker in his mouth when he was in the toilet at around 9am. After hearing the sound, his family members rushed in. They shifted the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Hridyesh, the elder brother of the deceased, said Brajesh was good in studies and a student of BSc in a local college.
He claimed the financial condition of the family was not good and they couldn’t send Brajesh to a big city for studies.
