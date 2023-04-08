India: Man arrested for allegedly impregnating daughter

Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A man was arrested for allegedly impregnating his daughter in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, police said on Saturday.
The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The accused was identified as Mutyala Naidu, who is a resident of the Gangavaram village.
The matter came to light after the victim's cousin registered a complaint at the police station in the new Port police station limits.
"A call was received from the victim's brother on Friday night. Immediately our police team rushed to the spot and took her father to our custody," Inspector Ramu said.
The police said that the 15-year-old girl was four months pregnant.
"Her father made her do an abortion recently. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody," the Inspector said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
ALSO READ:
Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A number of images of former US president have been doing the rounds on social media
More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree
The indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode will be installed in towns in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana states
Oscar-wining composer presented India's fourth highest civilian award by country's president in a ceremony attended by the Indian prime minister and other dignitaries