India: Man admits to chopping live-in partner's body into pieces, boiling them

He has been accused of killing her, however he claims that she died by suicide

By ANI Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 9:00 PM

Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body in Mumbai's Mira Road area, has claimed that she had committed suicide, police said on Friday.

During the interrogation, the accused also claimed that he tried to dispose of the body fearing that he might be held responsible for her death, police said in a statement.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday for killing 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya. The victim was brutally murdered and later cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane in Maharashtra's Thane.

According to police, Manoj Sane said when he reached home on the morning of June 3, he saw Vaidya lying on the ground and foam was coming out of her mouth. When he checked, she was not breathing. To avoid being accused of her murder, he decided to dispose of her body.

After cutting the body parts into small pieces with a tree cutter, he boiled them in a pressure cooker so that there would be no foul smell and then filled the body parts in plastic bags to dispose them of, the police said.

As per police, the accused also claimed that later he also planned to end his life.

Police also said that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation, and he had no regrets for what he had done.

Police are verifying the accused's claim of the suicide of the deceased. The investigation is underway and the pieces of the body recovered from the accused's house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem, they said.

Accused Manoj Sane, had been staying with Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

