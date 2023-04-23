India: Malayalam TV journalist stabbed during robbery in Delhi

The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
A journalist was stabbed multiple times near his house in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase II on Saturday night while he was resisting a robbery attempt, police said.
According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding robbery was received at PS Pandav Nagar. On reaching the spot, the victim D Dhana Sumod, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase II Delhi, was admitted to the hospital. He had a superficial sharp injury on his back.
"On inquiry, he stated that while he was roaming near Sanjay lake park, 3 youths came and robbed his purse containing a credit/debit card, I-card kept in purse, along with his mobile phone. When he tried to resist, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," the police said.
According to the journalist, the robbers first asked him for a matchbox and when the victim denied it, they threatened him and asked for his phone and wallet. Resisting over it, the miscreants caught him and one of them stabbed him.
The victim works with a Malayalam TV news channel.
On Saturday, he boarded a bus from Jhandewalan and dismounted at Manglam Chowk. From there he went to Sanjay Lake for a walk. He is married and his wife is a teacher working in Kerala. He stays in a rented flat along with his friend.
A case U/S 394/397/34 IPC has been registered and police teams are working to arrest the miscreants and recover robbed articles.
ALSO READ:
The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
California jury finds electric vehicle maker's Autopilot feature did not fail in what apeared to be the first ever trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software
I’ll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we’ll figure out something, says defiant Congress leader
Company's AI rival to ChatGPT will be able to code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and also help debug and explain code to users
In the researchers' test, students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT's score of 47.4 per cent
As the world commemorates Earth Day today, the footprints of human activity are visible across the planet’s surface
Earlier, Pentagon said it was mustering forces in the region to support an evacuation