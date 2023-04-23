India: Malayalam TV journalist stabbed during robbery in Delhi

He had a superficial sharp injury on his back, police have said

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 6:01 PM

A journalist was stabbed multiple times near his house in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase II on Saturday night while he was resisting a robbery attempt, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding robbery was received at PS Pandav Nagar. On reaching the spot, the victim D Dhana Sumod, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase II Delhi, was admitted to the hospital. He had a superficial sharp injury on his back.

"On inquiry, he stated that while he was roaming near Sanjay lake park, 3 youths came and robbed his purse containing a credit/debit card, I-card kept in purse, along with his mobile phone. When he tried to resist, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," the police said.

According to the journalist, the robbers first asked him for a matchbox and when the victim denied it, they threatened him and asked for his phone and wallet. Resisting over it, the miscreants caught him and one of them stabbed him.

The victim works with a Malayalam TV news channel.

On Saturday, he boarded a bus from Jhandewalan and dismounted at Manglam Chowk. From there he went to Sanjay Lake for a walk. He is married and his wife is a teacher working in Kerala. He stays in a rented flat along with his friend.

A case U/S 394/397/34 IPC has been registered and police teams are working to arrest the miscreants and recover robbed articles.

