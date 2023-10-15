India: Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes Delhi-NCR region

US Secretary of State urges Israel to show restraint in its retaliation, asks to take every possible precaution to protect civilian life
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Delhi-NCR on Sunday, India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
NCS is the nodal agency of the government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 4.08 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana," NCS posted from its handle on X.
This was the second time in a fortnight that tremors shook the national capital.
Earlier, on October 3, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region, with locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic.
The NCS stated in a release that tremors were from two earthquakes that struck Nepal on October 3 -- the first of magnitude 4.6 magnitude and the second recorded at 6.2 on the Richter Scale.
ALSO READ:
US Secretary of State urges Israel to show restraint in its retaliation, asks to take every possible precaution to protect civilian life
The number of undernourished people in the world raises from 572 million to about 735 million since 2017
Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, says terrorising of innocent people does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement
Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean
There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built