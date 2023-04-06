India logs 5,335 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
Amid a nationwide upward trend in the Covid cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday afternoon, sources said.
On Wednesday, Covid empowerment working group also conducted a review routine meeting. Dr V K Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR and other senior health officials attended this meeting.
According to the sources, this was a review meeting to know the Covid situation and preparedness in the country. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attend the meeting.
We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisation," Mandaviya said on Covid-19 situation in the country.
India on Thursday recorded 5,335 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with daily positivity rate (3.32 per cent and weekly positivity rate (2.89 per cent), nearly 20 per cent higher cases then yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8am.
It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said in its updated data on Thursday.
The Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.
India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 25,587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent, the ministry said.
With 2,826 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 44,182, 538. India's recovery rate currently is at 98.75 per cent, it further stated.
Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility