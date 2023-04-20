India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Government data shows death toll has increased to 531,230 with 40 fatalities

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Gurugram on Thursday. — PTI

By PTI Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 5:55 PM

India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 531,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 44.8 million. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 44,261, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 2.20 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.