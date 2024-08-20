India launches project to combat microplastic contamination in food

I am back in Tel Aviv to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line, says top US diplomat
Food safety authorities in India have launched an innovative project to combat the growing global threat of microplastic contamination in food.
This follows a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) highlighting the presence of microplastics in commonly consumed food items, especially sugar and salt.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) new project recognises the global prevalence of microplastics in food items, alerted by the FAO.
It also emphasised the need for more robust data to fully understand the implications of the FAO warning for human health and safety in an Indian context, according to an Indian government press release.
The project is called 'Micro-Plastics and Nano-Plastics as Emerging Food Contaminants: Establishing Validated Methodologies and Understanding the Prevalence in Different Food Matrices'.
It aims to develop standard protocols for micro and nano-plastic analysis, conduct inter-laboratory comparisons, and generate critical data on microplastic exposure levels among consumers.
The project's findings will help restrict the extent of microplastic contamination in food imports into India and the export of Indian food products. It will lead to the formulation of effective regulations and safety standards to protect public health.
"The findings will contribute to the global understanding of microplastic contamination, making Indian research an integral part of the global effort to combat this environmental challenge," the FSSAI said.
