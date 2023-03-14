India: Largest cough syrup racket busted in Odisha

Your brain is fully ‘on,’ solving problems, honing memories and dreaming
As many as 35 suspected members of the 'cough syrup mafia' were arrested by the Bolangir Police under its 'Mission Cough Syrup' drive.
Police said that 'Eskuf' cough syrup bottles, worth Rs 3.5 million, were seized from the arrested persons.
According to police, Sana Negi and Prashant Kheti were identified as the two major players in the racket.
Bolangir Police said as part of 'Mission Cough Syrup', which is a crackdown against the cough syrup mafia, they busted an interstate organised racket on Sunday.
The racket is said to be the largest to have been busted by the Bolangir Police, so far.
Balangir SP Nitin Kushalkar said on the basis of local and technical intelligence and pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation, the police busted the racket involved in illegal procurement, transportation and selling of Eskuf Syrup in Bolangir and the neighbouring district and destroyed the entire chain ranging from Bolangir to West Bengal.
"During the operation, the police also seized one countrymade pistol, a vehicle, two pick-up vans, one vehicle, two motorcycles, Rs 7,500 in cash, 17 mobile phones, gold ornaments and other articles. An amount of Rs20 million belonging to the supplier company, M/s. Daffodil Drugs Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata, was also frozen," he said.
"The modus operandi of the cough syrup mafia is to collect and distribute them in the wee hours, mostly 3am, 4am and 5am. This is why the police had to work round the clock to bust the racket. Prashant Kheti has been arrested and Sana Negi will soon be caught," the SP informed.
Your brain is fully ‘on,’ solving problems, honing memories and dreaming
The local government says Section 144 imposed in Lahore in the wake of PSL cricket match in the city
White House official says Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's claims about the agreement are false
The original etymology of the word “dependence” from both Old French and Medieval Latin is “hanging down” or “hanging from” another
Area under constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River after Ukraine recaptured it after nearly eight months of Russian occupation
He was forced to step back from presentation after accusing the government of using Nazi-era rhetoric in tackling illegal immigration
Range of diets high in particular micronutrients can prevent this type of cancer, study finds
Coastguard carries out several rescue missions in rough seas as migrant arrival numbers continue to grow in overloaded and dangerous boats