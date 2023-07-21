India: Kerala man discovers new fish while taking shower, gets appreciation note from Hollywood star Leo DiCaprio

His presence of mind, combined with information from on-ground awareness initiatives led to this remarkable discovery

Photo: Rajeev Raghavan/Rewild.org

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 4:54 PM

"Sometimes all it takes to discover a new species is going about a normal day," Leonardo DiCaprio says in his latest Instagram post.

The post was made for Abraham, a stage decorator in Kerala, India, who accidentally stumbled across a new species of fish while taking a shower.

This exciting new discovery took place when Abraham noticed a slimy little fish fall out from his shower-head. He immediately stored it in a jar to submit to experts.

'Citizen scientists'

In a report by Rewild, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) have spoken of their initiatives to spread awareness in the community regarding new fish species.

They urge 'citizen scientists' to report any fish they see as the groundwater contains several undiscovered species of animals.

These experts began running such campaigns when they realised that a lot of these species appear in fresh groundwater and wells that often appear on private property. Owners or other residents living nearby assume that the water is contaminated or that the fish are toxic and may put chlorine in the water or kill the fish.

Photo: C.P. Arjun/Rewild.org

The awareness campaigns run by Kufos, caused Abraham to put the fish in a jar and call up Kufos experts to come and inspect it.

The experts then realised that they were looking at a completely new species of fish, which they then decided to name Pangio Pathala, or, the Pathala Eel Loach, ‘Pathala’ meaning “below the feet” in Sanskrit.

About the fish

The Pathala Eel Loach is a species of subterranean freshwater fish. These sightless fish have an evolved sense of smell as they navigate the water with no eyesight, in darkness.

