India: Kerala man discovers new fish while taking shower, gets appreciation note from Hollywood star Leo DiCaprio

"Sometimes all it takes to discover a new species is going about a normal day," Leonardo DiCaprio says in his latest Instagram post.
The post was made for Abraham, a stage decorator in Kerala, India, who accidentally stumbled across a new species of fish while taking a shower.
This exciting new discovery took place when Abraham noticed a slimy little fish fall out from his shower-head. He immediately stored it in a jar to submit to experts.
His presence of mind, combined with on-ground awareness initiatives that people in the village were receiving led to this remarkable discovery.
In a report by Rewild, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) have spoken of their initiatives to spread awareness in the community regarding new fish species.
They urge 'citizen scientists' to report any fish they see as the groundwater contains several undiscovered species of animals.
These experts began running such campaigns when they realised that a lot of these species appear in fresh groundwater and wells that often appear on private property. Owners or other residents living nearby assume that the water is contaminated or that the fish are toxic and may put chlorine in the water or kill the fish.
The awareness campaigns run by Kufos, caused Abraham to put the fish in a jar and call up Kufos experts to come and inspect it.
The experts then realised that they were looking at a completely new species of fish, which they then decided to name Pangio Pathala, or, the Pathala Eel Loach, ‘Pathala’ meaning “below the feet” in Sanskrit.
The Pathala Eel Loach is a species of subterranean freshwater fish. These sightless fish have an evolved sense of smell as they navigate the water with no eyesight, in darkness.
