India: Kerala govt forms special team to investigate sexual abuses in Malayalam film industry

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:41 AM

The Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"It was decided to form a special investigation team, led by IGP G Sparjan Kumar, to look into these complaints and revelations."

Following the release of the Hema Committee Report last week, which revealed numerous instances of sexual abuse in the film industry, many women have come forward, reporting experiences of sexual harassment.

The CMO release stated that the investigation team would include senior women police officers and operate under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.

The members of the special team are IGP G Sparjan Kumar, DIG S Ajeetha Beegum, SP Crime Branch HQ Merin Joseph, AIG Coastal Police G Poonkuzhali, Assistant Director of the Kerala Police Academy Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Law & Order Ajith V, and SP Crime Branch S Madhusoodanan.

Renowned filmmaker Ranjith resigned as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman on Sunday morning following sexual assault allegations, according to the Kerala Cultural Minister's Office.

Ranjith's resignation came after Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misbehaving with her in 2009.

Last week, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.