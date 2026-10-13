Mini Cooper crash in Kerala: 3 students killed as speeding driver slams car into scooter

Police in India's Kerala have arrested all four accused in connection with the Mini Cooper crash that killed three 21-year-old students in Kochi, and have registered a case of 'culpable homicide'.

The incident occurred in the Nedumbassery area of Kochi when a Mini Cooper rammed into a two-wheeler carrying three students, killing all of them on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

Following the accident, the police reached the location, detained the accused driver, and impounded the vehicle. According to sources, the motorist was driving the Mini Cooper at a high speed when it hit the scooter from behind. Police are examining whether the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

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The accused driver and one other person were arrested on Sunday, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody, said KS Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police in Kochi's Aluva. The remaining two accused have also been arrested and will be produced before the court, he added. "Regarding the three fatal death cases reported from Nedumbassery police station...as of now, we have invoked section 304 — culpable homicide," he told AΝΙ.

Salim, an eyewitness, said he heard a loud noise and ran to the spot with others. "Three people were injured on the road. They were hit by a Mini Cooper," he said.

Describing the scene following the collision, the eyewitness noted that enraged locals intercepted the vehicle before the driver tried to brush off the gravity of the incident.

"People stopped him, and there was some dispute. The driver was saying that his father would handle everything. Then the police and ambulance came. But the injured were already not moving when the ambulance reached for help," Salim added.

Medical samples of the accused have been collected and sent for testing. The forensic examination of the vehicles has been completed.