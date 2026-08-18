India's Jharkhand to cancel JPSC, JSSC, other TDPL exams after student protests

After protests in India's Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

This includes the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected; the state cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

A key examination conducted by TDPL is JPSC, a state-level competitive exam conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for civil services and administrative posts.

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Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. He announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge.

He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," the Jharkhand Chief Minister said.

Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations.

The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

The developments came after the student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Student leader Piyush Kumar has said said the agitation over the JSSC-CGL and TDPL-conducted exams will continue until the government addresses all their demands, including withdrawal of notifications, clarity on Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Food Safety Officer (FSO) exams, the 2018 age cut-off and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, Piyush said, "We first want to see whether the JSSC notification has actually been withdrawn. TDPL had prepared the final merit list. We also want to understand the government's stance regarding the CDPO and FSO exams; that remains unclear. Thirdly, regarding the age cut-off; we had demanded the 2018 cut-off, but the government's position on this is not clear."

He questioned the government's stand on a CBI probe into the exam irregularities.

"What is the government's stance on a CBI inquiry? We have some doubts regarding the government's position on that. So, the agitation will continue until a consensus is reached on all these matters. We stated from day one that we would not budge until the very last demand was met. Absolutely, our protest will continue," Piyush added.