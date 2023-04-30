India: JEE-Main topper says he used to study 10 hours a day

Legendary footballer Pele enters Brazilian dictionary, defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
JEE-Main 2023 topper Singaraju Venkat Koundiya’s dream is to further secure good scores in JEE Advance and pursue a Computer Science course at IIT Bombay.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the final NTA Scores for JEE-Main 2023 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).
Forty-three candidates bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main with maximum number of them being from Telangana.
Koundiya, who resides in Hyderabad’s Vijaynagar Colony, said: “I want to get a good rank in JEE Advance and join the Computer Science course at IIT Bombay.”
Speaking about his preparations, he said: “For the last two years, I was preparing for this. Each day I used to study for 10 hours with few breaks in between.”
Speaking about Koundiya’s success, his father Sriphani Singaraju said: “He worked hard for this. I hope he performs well in JEE Advance so that he can fulfil his aspirations and pursue the undergraduate course at IIT Bombay. Further, whatever he likes be it to pursue a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence or a startup it is up to him,” he said.
A total of 900,000 students appeared for the JEE-Main session 2 in 2023.
