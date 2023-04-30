India: JEE-Main topper says he used to study 10 hours a day

‘My dream is to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay’

Singaraju Venkat Koundiya talks about his aspirations. — ANI

By ANI Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 3:44 PM

JEE-Main 2023 topper Singaraju Venkat Koundiya’s dream is to further secure good scores in JEE Advance and pursue a Computer Science course at IIT Bombay.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the final NTA Scores for JEE-Main 2023 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Forty-three candidates bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main with maximum number of them being from Telangana.

Koundiya, who resides in Hyderabad’s Vijaynagar Colony, said: “I want to get a good rank in JEE Advance and join the Computer Science course at IIT Bombay.”

Speaking about his preparations, he said: “For the last two years, I was preparing for this. Each day I used to study for 10 hours with few breaks in between.”

Speaking about Koundiya’s success, his father Sriphani Singaraju said: “He worked hard for this. I hope he performs well in JEE Advance so that he can fulfil his aspirations and pursue the undergraduate course at IIT Bombay. Further, whatever he likes be it to pursue a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence or a startup it is up to him,” he said.

A total of 900,000 students appeared for the JEE-Main session 2 in 2023.