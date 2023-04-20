India investigates Oxfam for suspected foreign funding violation

The leader of opposition scotches speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the Bharatiya Janta Party
India's federal investigating agency has started an inquiry into Oxfam India after the government alleged the charity had violated the country's foreign funding regulations.
Thousands of civil society groups in India have had their licences to receive overseas donations cancelled since 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government tightened surveillance on non-profit groups regulated under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
New Delhi did not renew Oxfam India's FCRA registration when it lapsed at the end of 2021 and Oxfam India's office was searched by the country's tax officials last September.
Oxfam India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the inquiry but said earlier this month that it was "fully compliant" with the country's laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including FCRA returns, in a timely manner.
"Oxfam India has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn't renewed in December 2021," it said on April 6.
Ordering a probe into the organisation this month, India's home ministry alleged that Oxfam India planned to evade FCRA by routing funds through other avenues.
"Email communication... shows that Oxfam India has been planning to pressurize the Indian government for renewal of FCRA through foreign governments and foreign institutions," the ministry said in its complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"Oxfam India has the reach and influence to request multilateral foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the Central government. This exposed Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations/entities which have funded Oxfam India liberally over the years."
The CBI started the investigation this week based on the home ministry's complaint, according to an agency report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel says will pay ministers 'Rs10 lakh' as he hits out at state government and organisers of Sunday's Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai
Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world