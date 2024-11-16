India: Internet, mobile services suspended in Manipur amid ethnic violence

Photo: Reuters file

Authorities in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur suspended internet and mobile services and imposed an indefinite curfew on Saturday in areas where protesters were besieging politicians' homes over deadly ethnic violence.

In the latest deaths, security forces found three bodies believed to be members of the majority Meitei community in a river on Friday. Meitei representatives said they were from a family of six captured by men from the Kuki ethnic group.

At least 250 people have died and 60,000 been uprooted in Manipur since May last year in inter-communal clashes over government grants and quotas in jobs and education.

A senior state police official said that large numbers of protesters had gathered and demanded to meet lawmakers in the state capital Imphal on Saturday.

"When their demands were ignored, they stormed residences, set fire to vehicles, and vandalised properties," he told Reuters under condition of anonymity.

Mobs besieged the homes of at least nine lawmakers, according to security officials and the politicians.

Four residences were vandalised.

"My house is currently under attack," BJP lawmaker L Sushindro Meitei said, adding that he had information a crowd had surrounded his home.

"There has been some damage to my house, glasses (windowpanes) broken, but the security forces were able to disperse the mobs before they could enter," he said.