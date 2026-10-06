India says 11 injured in tanker attack while crossing Hormuz, receiving treatment in Oman

Iran has sought to impose its control over the vital shipping lane since the start of the war, occasionally striking ships accused of failing to coordinate with its authorities

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 6:01 PM
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India said 12 crew members on a Panama-flagged tanker had been injured in an attack while crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, with those hurt receiving medical treatment in Oman.

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace... it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," New Delhi's foreign ministry said in a statement.

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The ministry said the tanker had a 19-member crew, including 17 Indians. Of those injured, 11 are Indians.

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"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman," it said. 

India is one of the largest contributors of sailors to merchant shipping worldwide, and several of its mariners have been killed in Hormuz attacks since the Middle East war began on February 28.

An attack on a cargo ship in the same region last month killed an Indian sailor, according to New Delhi.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India," the ministry said.

Iran has sought to impose its control over the vital shipping lane for oil and gas since the start of the war, occasionally striking ships accused of failing to coordinate with its authorities or deviating from its preferred route.

In retaliation, the United States has been enforcing a counter-blockade of Iranian ports, carrying out strikes of its own on ships it says refuse to comply.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest."

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