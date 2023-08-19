India imposes 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect

Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
India will impose with immediate effect a 40% export duty on onions up to December 31 in an attempt to improve domestic availability of the vegetable, the ministry of finance said in a notification on Saturday.
India's annual retail inflation rose sharply to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% the previous month.
Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, hit 11.51%. Retail food inflation was at its highest since January 2020.
Prices of some of the most used vegetables in Indian kitchens, including tomatoes, onions, peas, brinjal, garlic and ginger, have more than doubled in the last few months.
India is heading for its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas, partly because of the El Niño weather pattern, two weather department officials told Reuters on Friday.
August rainfall, expected to be the lowest since records began in 1901, could dent yields of summer-sown crops, from rice to soybeans, boosting prices and overall food inflation, which jumped in July to the highest since January 2020.
ALSO READ:
Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker
Media said she faces a life sentence for each killing
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory
If being alive right now sometimes feels like standing on a cliff, I want to be with someone who’s not afraid to peer at the frothing tides
One of her followers put the bag on a plane to Nashville, after which the internet personality finally received it
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents