India: Hindu temple to hold prayers for Kamala Harris' win in US elections

Photo: AFP

Residents of the Indian village where US vice president Kamala Harris' grandfather was born were preparing to hold prayers for the Democratic presidential hopeful on election day on Tuesday in a Hindu temple.

Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan was born more than a century ago in the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram in what is now southern India's Tamil Nadu state.

"There will be a special prayer on Tuesday morning at the temple," G. Manikandan, a villager who runs a small store near the temple, said. "Celebrations will follow if she wins."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At the temple, Harris' name is engraved into a stone that lists public donations, along with that of her grandfather. Outside, a large banner wishes "the daughter of the land" success in the election.

Gopalan and his family migrated a few hundred miles to the coastal city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital, where he worked as a high-ranking government official until his retirement.