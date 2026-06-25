India hikes passport issuance, renewal fees from July 1

The Indian government hiked passport prices on Thursday, June 25, a day after its clarification stating the passport is only a travel document and cannot be used as proof for Indian citizenship.

The new rates, which are set to come into effect from July 1, 2026, come 14 years after such a change was last made in 2012.

Under the new framework, the issuing of an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of one containing 36 pages will be Rs2,500 — under the normal scheme — and Rs5,000 — under the Tatkaal scheme.

Currently, these prices stand at Rs1,500 and Rs3,500 respectively.

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For NRIs, this means $125 (normal) and $250 (Tatkaal), a rise from the current rate of $75 and $225 respectively.

Meanwhile, for issuing an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a passport containing 60 pages, the cost is Rs3,500 (normal) and Rs6,000 (Tatkaal). Under the ongoing system, this comes at Rs2,000 and Rs4,000 respectively.

For NRIs, this means $175 (normal) and $300 (Tatkaal), a rise from the current rate of $100 and $250 respectively.

Lost and damaged passports

Citizens who have lost or damaged their passports and want to reissue one with 36 pages will now have to pay Rs5,000 (normal) — an increase from the current rate of Rs3,000 — and Rs7,500 (Tatkaal) — an increase from the current rate of Rs5,000.

For NRIs, this means $250 (normal) and $375 (Tatkaal), a rise from the current rate of $150 and $300 respectively.

Meanwhile, those who want to reissue one with 60 pages for the same reason will now have to pay Rs6,000 (normal) — an increase from the current rate of Rs3,500 — or Rs8,500 (Tatkaal) — an increase from the current rate of Rs5,500.

For NRIs, this means $300 (normal) and $425 (Tatkaal), a rise from the current rate of $175 and $325 respectively.

Minors' passports

The latest change also increases prices for minors' passports.

Applicants below the age of 18 years who are issuing an ordinary fresh passport or reissuing a passport containing 36 pages will have to pay Rs1,750 (normal) and Rs4,250 (Tatkaal) compared to the current rate of Rs1,000 and Rs3,000 respectively.

For NRIs, this means $90 (normal) and $215 (Tatkaal), a rise from the current rate of $50 and $200 respectively.

Meanwhile, minors who may be issuing an ordinary passport in lieu of lost or damaged passport containing 36 pages, will now have to pay Rs4,250 (normal) and Rs6,750 (Tatkaal). These fees currently stand at Rs3,000 and Rs5,000 respectively.

For NRIs, this means $215 (normal) and $340 (Tatkaal).

Other documents

Prices have also been increased for issuing a Police Clearance Certificate or Surrender Certificate or Global Entry Program verification or any other miscellaneous certificates based on the passport. The new rate is Rs750 (under normal scheme). For NRIs, this means a $40 fee.

The new framework also introduces a discount of 10 per cent for passport fees for fresh applications (and not for re-issue) in respect to minors up to the age of 8 and senior citizens (above the age of 60 years).