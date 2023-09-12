India: Health alert issued after 2 'unnatural' deaths caused by fever

A high-level meeting was held and chaired by Kerala Health Minister Veena George in this regard

The Kerala Health Department has issued an alert in Kozhikode district after two 'unnatural' deaths were reported due to fever at a private hospital on Monday.

The two deaths are suspected to be due to Nipah Virus and the relatives of one of the deceased are in the ICU, stated the health department.

A high-level meeting was held and chaired by Kerala Health Minister Veena George in this regard.

Earlier in 2018, there was a Nipah outbreak in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and later in 2021 also, a case of Nipah was reported in Kozhikode.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.

