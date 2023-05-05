India: Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa, Kejriwal to PM Modi

US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by "any means" that he is a "thief", and told the prime minister that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even a paisa is found against him.
Kejriwal was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.
"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose -- which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said.
Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event in New Delhi.
"I want tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said: "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly."
"But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha (drama)," Kejriwal said, attacking the Modi government.
US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organisation is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in more than 40 countries.
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday
Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3
The meteorological department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country last week, taking into account air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it really feels
Images of the new king may be blanketing Britain, but many in the country are more focused on navigating a cost-of-living crisis than celebrating a dysfunctional royal family