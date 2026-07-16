India halts Strait of Hormuz seafarer deployment amid security concerns

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

India has directed shipowners, managers and recruiters not to send seafarers from the country on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. In its advisory for Indian maritime stakeholders, the Directorate-General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said there should be no deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the strait until further orders.

DGMA also called for continuous monitoring of navigational warnings and security advisories with strict implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code.

“DGMA continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers,” it said in a post on ‘X’.

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According to the administration, recent attacks on merchant vessels including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan and Al Rekayyat have increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected areas significantly.

It urged ‘masters of vessels’ operating in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters to maintain a heightened level of security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and updates issued by competent authorities and implement all applicable ship security measures, security plans and security procedures in accordance with the ISPS code.

There are over 300,000 Indian sailors working in shipping fleets around the world. At least 16 Indians have been killed in the Gulf waters after the start of the US-Israel-Iran war. Over 180 Indian seafarers were rescued after their vessels came under fire in the region.

The government has introduced real time vessel-by-vessel monitoring of Indian seafarers and directed the appointment of liaison officers for every affected sailor. A comprehensive dashboard will track Indian seafarers aboard vessels in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman irrespective of the ship’s flag.

Besides the attacks and injuries, seafarers also face the prospects of being abandoned by shipowners, who leave them at foreign ports, depriving them of wages and funds to arrange trips back home.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation said that 1,125 Indian seafarers were abandoned in 2025, accounting for 18 per cent of all 6,000-odd such cases around the world. Indians account for 12 per cent of the total seafarer workforce and the government aims to raise this to 20 per cent over the next four years.