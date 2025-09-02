Watch: Thousands of vehicles stuck in 7km-long traffic jam in India's Gurugram

A video of cars queued up bumper-to-bumper, on a stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram, is going viral. A spell of heavy rain on Monday evening in the 'Millennium City' brought traffic to a standstill across a 7km stretch of the highway that connects hundreds of thousands of daily commuters in India's National Capital Region.

Traffic jams due to rain in various metro cities in India is not surprising. But one does not come across jams of this massive a proportion often. Politicians, Gurugram citizens have been sharing the video, expressing shock over how two hours of rain threw normal life out of gear in the city.

The video, taken from the terrace of a high-rise by the highway, showed red and white lights of the cars lined up on the road, waiting for hours for the way to clear up.

Gurgaon has been totally chocked. Heavy rains since today afternoon.

People are stuck on the roads for hours, almost all important arterial roads are jammed.

It's taking hours to travel just a couple of kms.

Roads were heavily waterlogged, and more rain was predicted Tuesday, NDTV reported. Offices were advised to ask their employees to work from home and schools were asked to conduct online classes.

"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," said District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram in a statement.

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," it added.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said late on Monday, "Waterlogging along the main carriageway of NH-48 has been cleared to facilitate traffic movement. Storm water accumulated along the service road of Narsinghpur is also receding."