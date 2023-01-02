UAE

India: Grade 8 student run over 14 days after asking authorities for transport

Akkavva Hoolikatti died after coming under a car in Karnataka on Sunday

By ANI

Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM

A student of Grade 8 was crushed to death by a car while on her way to school in a Karnataka village of Belagavi district, just 14 days after she requested the local MLA to provide transport facilities for students in the area.

Angry and devastated family members of the teenager, her friends and villagers blocked the road in protest against the government's apathy and lack of transport facilities.

Akkavva Hoolikatti died after coming under the car in Shivanoor village on Sunday.

Akkavva had submitted a letter to Kittur MLA Doddagoudar Mahantesh requesting transport facilities two weeks back to which the minister allegedly failed to respond.

