India: Gold worth Rs165,000 concealed inside chocolates found on passenger from Gulf country

Study helmed by an UCLA sociologist reveals that, across cultures, humans signal a need for assistance once every two minutes on average and that the need is complied with by others 79% of the time
Foiling a smuggling bid, Hyderabad Customs seized gold worth Rs165,000 from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who were coming from a Gulf country on Tuesday.
Based on passenger profiling, the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived on a flight which landed at 8am on Tuesday.
On searching the bags of the passengers, it was found that gold was concealed inside chocolates which were wrapped inside covers. A total of 13 small cut pieces of gold were found inside the chocolates carried in the carton box. The gold seized weighed around 269 gm having a value worth Rs165,000.
Further investigation is in progress.
