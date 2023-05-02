India: Gold worth Rs165,000 concealed inside chocolates found on passenger from Gulf country

A total of 13 small cut pieces of the precious metal were found inside the chocolates carried in the carton box

By ANI Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 5:56 PM

Foiling a smuggling bid, Hyderabad Customs seized gold worth Rs165,000 from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who were coming from a Gulf country on Tuesday.

Based on passenger profiling, the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived on a flight which landed at 8am on Tuesday.

On searching the bags of the passengers, it was found that gold was concealed inside chocolates which were wrapped inside covers. A total of 13 small cut pieces of gold were found inside the chocolates carried in the carton box. The gold seized weighed around 269 gm having a value worth Rs165,000.

Further investigation is in progress.

