India: Go First passengers left stranded at Delhi airport as airline fails to inform them

Flyers of Go First were stranded at Delhi airport on Wednesday as the airline failed to inform passengers about the cancellation of flights.
The counters of the budget airline, owned by the Wadia Group, wore a deserted look on Wednesday morning. Passengers flocked to other counters to find fares of other airlines, surged to exorbitant amounts, amid the crisis.
According to reports, Go First's counters at Chennai Airport witnessed a deserted look as no passenger had lined up. However, all other airlines' services were busy. Upon enquiring about the situation, officials from the Go First said: "Since flight-cancellation intimation was given in prior to all the passengers who have booked, no discomfort is faced by them."
Go First Airlines on Tuesday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.
A passenger bound for Patna from Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, Priyanka Agrawal, said: "My flight to Patna was at 9am. They have zero support system. I had my meetings lined up in Patna. I had to cancel these meetings and had to cancel my return flight, too." Frustrated she vented out, "Because of this, the fares of IndiGo flights to Patna went up to around Rs19,000. Now, who will compensate?"
"I left Meerut around 3am, but after reaching here I got to know that my flight has been cancelled...no one is ready to say anything clearly," Harender Singh, a passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines.
Another passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines said: "With lot of difficulties we managed to plan a holiday to Leh and booked all the tickets."
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the Government of India has been assisting Go First Airlines in every possible manner but it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers so that they do not face inconvenience.
On Tuesday, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to India's low-cost carrier Go First Airlines for not providing prior intimation of the cancellation of flights on May 3 and May 4 to DGCA.
"It has come to the notice of DGCA that Go First has cancelled all scheduled flights of May 3 and May4, 2023, respectively. No prior intimation has been given to DGCA for such cancellations which is non-compliance with conditions for approval of schedule," an official statement issued by the DGCA said.
The DGCA has sought a reply from Go First Airlines within 24 hours of the issuance of the show cause notice. In this regard, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.
