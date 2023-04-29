India: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, brother jailed

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
A court in Ghazipur on Saturday sentenced gangster-turned-politician and the former legislator in the Uttar Pradesh assembly Mukhtar Ansari and his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari to imprisonment for 10 years and four years, respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.
The court of Additional Sessions Judge/First MP MLA Court Durgesh also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Mukhtar Ansari, counsel for the prosecution said.
The verdict could lead to Afzal Ansari losing his Lok Sabha membership. According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.
On 22 November 2007, a case was filed under Gangsters Act against Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari in this regard in Muhammadabad Kotwali police station.
On 23 September 2022, prima facie charges were framed against the two.
After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court reserved its decision which was pronounced Saturday.
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says