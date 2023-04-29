India: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, brother jailed

The court verdict in a case filed under Gangsters Act could lead to Afzal Ansari losing his Lok Sabha membership

A court in Ghazipur on Saturday sentenced gangster-turned-politician and the former legislator in the Uttar Pradesh assembly Mukhtar Ansari and his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari to imprisonment for 10 years and four years, respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge/First MP MLA Court Durgesh also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Mukhtar Ansari, counsel for the prosecution said.

The verdict could lead to Afzal Ansari losing his Lok Sabha membership. According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.

On 22 November 2007, a case was filed under Gangsters Act against Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari in this regard in Muhammadabad Kotwali police station.

On 23 September 2022, prima facie charges were framed against the two.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court reserved its decision which was pronounced Saturday.