India: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of ‘stealing votes’, demands election chief’s resignation

India’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “stealing votes” and called for legal action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter fraud during an opposition rally in the capital, Delhi.

Opposition parties and civil society activists have accused the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Kumar, of voter fraud through the multi-state Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an exercise conducted to ensure an accurate electorate but which they allege has stripped more than 130 million voters, mostly Muslims and other marginalised groups, of their voting rights.

Khaleej Times' India correspondent Taniya Dutta covered the massive protest in Delhi on Sunday; watch the video below:

Both the ECI and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have denied the allegations.

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Gandhi, along with senior opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, former chief minister of West Bengal, and Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, among others, led a ‘Chalo Dilli’ (March to Delhi) protest from central Delhi that culminated at Ramlila Ground, a sprawling venue known for hosting major political rallies.

“We will not let the Constitution be destroyed... Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the CEC post. He will go to jail,” Gandhi said at the rally.

Gandhi and several senior opposition leaders arrived at the ground in an open jeep, as tens of thousands of protesters, including farmers, labourers, students and activists, marched to the rally site carrying flags and placards.

They chanted slogans such as “Save the vote, save the country” and “Vote thief, give up power” and demanded Kumar’s resignation. More than 4,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed at the venue and along the march route.

India’s Election Commission is an independent constitutional body mandated to conduct elections to Parliament and state legislatures.

Accusing the Election Commission of working at the behest of Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the autonomous institution had deleted about 15 per cent of India’s more than 960 million eligible voters after the 2024 general elections, when Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won a third straight term.

“After the 2024 general elections, about 130 million voters were removed from the voters’ list, which means 15 per cent of voters were deleted after 2024, while the difference between the NDA and INDIA vote share was just three per cent.”

“If the deleted voters were not legitimate, that means the 2024 election was illegal,” he said.

The ECI has defended the SIR exercise as a “routine clean-up of the rolls” aimed at removing the names of deceased, permanently shifted, duplicate and non-citizen electors while ensuring that no eligible citizen was left out.

The rally, the second organised by the opposition bloc, comes amid a series of protests against Kumar by students and civil society groups in recent weeks, following media reports alleging discrepancies in the controversial near-nationwide SIR exercise, including procedural objections reportedly raised by the two other election commissioners.

Critics say the exercise is politically motivated, threatens to disenfranchise millions more and has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims, who might not have voted for the BJP.

Dozens of journalists and protesters were detained during one of the previous protests held in October in Delhi, when hundreds of demonstrators had gathered near the city's Connaught Place area, demanding that they be allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar — the site where the satirical Cockroach Janata Party had led a month-long protest that resulted in the resignation of India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July.

"Millions of voters have been removed from the voter list. Kumar has been accused of snatching the right to vote, so he must resign," Sanjay Namdeo, a protester who came from the central Madhya Pradesh state, told Khaleej Times.

Fifteen-year-old Sahat Vaish also arrived at the site with his mother, a former banker in Dubai.

“I often think that if I were a German during World War II, what would I do? And this is exactly what I am doing... protesting against the fascists who are destroying our democracy,” Vaish, a teenager, told Khaleej Times.

"I am 15 years old now, and in the next three years, I will be voting, but I am scared that I won't be able to vote because of the SIR,” he said.

(Watch another video taken by Khaleej Times' correspondent Taniya Dutta)