India PM Modi condemns Fujairah attack that injured three Indians

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India on Tuesday (May 5) condemned the attack in Fujairah that left three Indian nationals injured, amid renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE, saying that targeting civilians and infrastructure is "unacceptable".

"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on social media platform X.

Modi also stressed the importance of "ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," saying it is "vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security".

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Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, earlier said New Delhi strongly opposes attacks targeting innocent civilians and civilian facilities. "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," he said.

India reiterated its support "for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation" to restore peace and stability "across West Asia", while also stressing the importance of "free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz" in accordance to international law.

"India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the ministry spokesperson added.

The statement comes after authorities in Fujairah on Monday (May 4) confirmed that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ). The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, and officials said further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said it is in contact with local authorities to ensure the welfare of affected Indian nationals.

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday said the country's air defences engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones launched from Iran on May 4. Since the beginning of the war, air defences have engaged 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 drones.

Injuries in the UAE since February 28?

After the attacks on May 4, the total number of injured in the UAE is at 227, involving individuals of various nationalities. Since the start of what the authorities call "blatant Iranian attacks", the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.