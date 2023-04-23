India: Fugitive separatist Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police

After the arrest, authorities have urged people to maintain peace and harmony, refrain from sharing any fake news

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 7:56 AM Last updated: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 8:25 AM

Punjab Police on Sunday morning said that fugitive Amritpal Singh, head of a separatist movement, has been arrested in the state.

According to ANI, hours before his arrest, Singh addressed the devotees this morning in Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga.

"Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, while speaking to ANI over phone.

A close aid of the leader, Papalpreet Singh, was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested another close aide Joga Singh. Two more aides of Singh were arrested after, at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by the Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

Singh had been declared a fugitive while he was on a run earlier in March.

After the arrest, Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news. They said that details about the arrest will be shared and the people should verify any news before sharing.

According to sources from the department, Singh will be taken to a prison in Dibrugarh, Assam.

