India: From langur cut-outs to bulletproof windows in rooms, New Delhi is all set to host G20 Summit

The summit will be attended by many international delegates, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Preparations are in full swing in the Indian capital of New Delhi to host the G20 Summit from September 9 to September 10.

From black-topping roads and placing flower pots on roundabouts, to installing langur cut-outs to scare away monkeys, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to beautify the city.

The 18th G20 Summit will be attended by many international delegates including heads of several states such as US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Langur cut-outs

Ahead of the summit, life-size cut-outs of langurs have come up in several parts of New Delhi to scare away menacing monkeys. These monkeys wander around in many areas and can attack pedestrians or residents, reported news agency Reuters.

Langurs are bigger in size and often are used by authorities to scare away the monkeys. “We cannot harm them or remove them (the monkeys), our only option is to confine them to their (forested) areas,” said Satish Upadhyay, the vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Besides this, the NDMC has also deployed 30 to 40 people “who mock their sounds to create the impression that the animals are alive and moving,” the report added.

700,000 plants

Authorities have also placed nearly 700,000 flowering and foliage plants to adorn major locations in the city.

Flowering plants and potted shrubs have been planted at roundabouts, along roads, and near the G20 Summit venue and hotels where the delegates will be staying, according to the Indian news agency Press Trust Of India (PTI).

Commemorative park

A commemorative park has also come up in New Delhi which features a giant thematic logo of G20 along with flags of the member nations atop decorative pillars.

It is located in Greater Kailash in the southern region of the city. According to area MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the G20 delegates should remember the warmth they received from the city and its people, reported PTI.

Secure and lavish stay for delegates

Several hotels, where the G20 guests will be staying, are all set to offer a memorable experience to the delegates. In one of the hotels, the LaLiT, where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will stay, bulletproof windows have been installed in both suites.

The hotel will also offer a menu having elements of both Japanese and Canadian cuisines, according to a local media outlet.

