India: Former Karnataka CM's son booked in assault case

Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
A case was registered against the son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharma, Vijay Singh, in connection with an alleged attack on a All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.
Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.
"I was assaulted by Vijay Singh Rajput (the former CM's son), Om Patil of Janapura of Basavakalyan taluk, Amjad Navarang, Meenaj of Basavakalyan, Ram Jadhav, Eranna Bavage of Bidar, Tippu, Mohsin, Dawood of Manthal, and Jaideepa of Gorata," said Devappa in his complaint filed on Thursday.
Vijay Singh, however, was granted anticipatory bail as the police registered the case in the matter.
"There was an altercation between the two of us," Devappa alleged in his complaint.
He further claimed that after the argument, Vijay Singh called his supporters, who were standing outside, and an assualt followed.
"Necessary legal action should be taken against them," Devappa added.
ALSO READ:
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
Rather than obsess over labour shortages and pension support, we need to look at the brighter spots for our world
In the world’s testing ground for tech, K-pop singers are being spun up out of pixels and doing battle in a virtual universe
What once seemed like attractive economics have been upended by increasing competition and rising interest rates
While they have taken steps to help prevent mishaps, a new report finds they offer few protections if, for instance, users accidentally send money to the wrong person
In total, the Dutch giant has announced that they will remove around 10,000 positions by 2025
He was found starving and dehydrated, almost a week after he went missing
The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness